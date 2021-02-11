LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Democrats Present Case of Presidential Premeditation

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The first full day of arguments in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began with the presentation by the Lead House Manager.

2. Black Conservative Politician Vows to Cancel Black History Month

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Austin Chenge, a Black Army veteran who describes himself as “deeply conservative” has stepped up to challenge Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in next year’s gubernatorial race. In addition to running on conservative values, Chenge has vowed to replace Black History Month with “American History Month.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Americans With Dementia at Increased Risk of Covid-19 Infection

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Researchers from Case Western University found that individuals suffering from dementia, specifically African Americans, are at an increased risk of becoming infected with Covid-19.

4. Minority Officers Segregated From Guarding Derek Chauvin File Lawsuit

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Eight minority officers at a Minnesota county jail filed a suit in state district court on February 9 alleging they were not allowed to guard or interact with Derek Chauvin when he was arrested.

5. Markets Make A Toast To The OG Wine, African-American Investors Take Note

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Propped up by a lively secondary market, the current valuation for wine stands at $300 billion globally, making it a very investable asset class. Entertainers such as Sean Combs and Jay-Z have experience with fine spirits, the latter dipping his toes into the champagne market alongside Armand de Brignac, known as Ace of Spades.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 11, 2021: Democrats Present Case — Coronavirus Update — Minority Officers Segregated was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: