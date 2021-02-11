CLOSE
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

Whitney Houston

Source: Getty / Getty

Whitney Houston, one of the most prolific voices of our time, died on this day in 2012.

We remember her fondly, especially her music which has captivated millions of people. To celebrate her life, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge of some of her greatest hits.

Get into our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

