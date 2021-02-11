CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

TENNIS: FEB 10 Australian Open

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Serena Williams uses the tennis court as an opportunity to make bold fashion statements. It’s basically her runway. Although her past ensembles have garnered lots of criticism by the media, that hasn’t stopped the number 1 female athlete from pushing style boundaries.

This past Sunday, Serena played the first round of the Australian Open in a pink, red and black asymmetrical catsuit by Nike. Known for making fashion waves on and off the courts, the tennis star explained that this piece was more about paying homage to Olympic gold medalist and track star, Florence Griffith Joyner.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete. An amazing athlete growing up,” she said during the post-match press conference. “Her outfits were always amazing and so this year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design with inspiration from Flo-Jo and I thought oh my God this is brilliant,” she continued.

TENNIS: FEB 10 Australian Open

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Serena Williams is arguably one of the best athletes of our time. She continues to use her platform to put on for Black folks. From using fashion as a conversation starter on other Black athletes to speaking up against racism within her industry, she does what it takes to advocate for our people. This fashionable tribute is a great way to pay homage to other great women during Black History Month. What do you think? Did Serena Williams do this Nike jumpsuit justice?

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams’ ‘Catsuit’ Got Banned So She Twirled On Her Haters In A Tutu

Serena Williams is Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her Latest Jewelry Collection ‘Unstoppable’ To Black Owned Businesses

Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close