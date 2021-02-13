CLOSE
Janet Jackson breaks silence and sends a Twitter message

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati

 

Janet took to Twitter Friday to talk about her feelings about a recent apology issued by Justin Timberlake for his treatment of her after the 2004 super bowl incident. Without directly saying his name Janet said this: “I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me. For Him being in my life,” Jackson said in a video, wearing a black mask, beanie, and sunglasses. “And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me. And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

The infamous super bowl incident where Justin Timberlake and Janet performed in 2004 was the center of controversy and many people blamed Justin for the lack of empathy on his behalf in not acknowledging and apologizing to Janet after being blacklisted.

Here is the Twitter post from Janet:

https://twitter.com/JanetJackson/status/1360661882328211463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1360661882328211463%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-865002243197718756.ampproject.net%2F2101300534005%2Fframe.html  

 

