WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 15, 2021: Trump Acquittal — Blueprint for Reopening Schools — Black Woman Shoots SWAT Member

1. McConnell Speech: “President Trump is Responsible”….After Acquittal

 

What You Need To Know:

Less than six weeks after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters and exactly one month after being impeached by the House, the former President was acquitted by his party members.

2. Capitol Police Officer Hailed for Heroic Actions

What You Need To Know:

At the close of Friday’s impeachment activities, Senators took time out to salute U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Administration Introduces Blueprint for Reopening Schools

What You Need To Know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance to safely reopen K-12 schools.

4. Drop The Charges: Black Woman Shoots SWAT Member Who Did Not Properly Identify Himself

What You Need To Know:

Imagine waking up to the sounds of your bedroom window being broken from the outside.

5. Black Millennial Looks to Close Racial Wealth Gap Through Blockchain Technology

What You Need To Know:

Real estate investor and entrepreneur Vernon J. has brokered hundreds of deals in his 15-year career totaling more than $50 million in transactions.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 15, 2021: Trump Acquittal — Blueprint for Reopening Schools — Black Woman Shoots SWAT Member  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
