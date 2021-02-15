CLOSE
Bloomingdales Teams Up With Three BIPOC Organizations To Celebrate Diversity During Black History Month

Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

This Black History Month, Bloomingdales is championing diverse and inclusive voices through their biannual Shop for Good campaign. To celebrate, they’ve partnered with three BIPOC organizations – The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), and American Ballet Theatre’s ABT RISE. Together, Bloomingdales, NMAAHC,  BADG, and ABT will bring the campaign to life with in-store and online donation opportunities, in-store installations, a Shop for Good pop-up, and a special logo created by special Black Artists + Designers Guild designer, Bradley Bowers.

“Our BADG mission to build a more equitable and inclusive creative culture by advancing a community of independent Black artists, makers, and designers in creative industries throughout,” said Malene Barnett, artist, activist, speaker, & founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild in a statement. “The opportunity with Bloomingdales further extends our mission towards equity and equality.”

Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

The Bloomingdale’s 59th Street location features a Shop for Good pop-up that visually tells the story behind each organization and its meaningful work. Customers can also browse in-store and online for goods made by Black Artists + Designers Guild members such as Johanna Howard throws, hand-made Marie Burgos vases, and Cheryl R. Riley Glyph Kaleidoscope wall art. There will also be apparel from Phenomenal Woman, haircare finds from Briogeo, Rose & Co candles by 13-year-old entrepreneur Rose Powell available as well.

“Bloomingdale’s is proud to support the work of our philanthropic partners and dedicate our Shop for Good campaign to elevating the voices of diverse and inclusive creatives, across fashion, art, and culture,” Bloomingdale’s EVP and CMO, Frank Berman, said in a statement. “We have an ongoing commitment to champion equity and inclusivity, in addition to raising awareness and resources for the causes our communities and customers care about.”

Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Campaign

Source: Bloomingdale’s / Bloomingdale’s

The Shop for Good pop-up will be available during Black History Month, with proceeds going to the brand’s philanthropic partners. For more, visit Bloomingdales.com/shopforgood.

Close