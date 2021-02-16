CLOSE
Ohio
COTA Suspend Fares Due to Winter Storm

The state of Ohio is on a level 2 snow emergency with the winter weather storm pummeling through the United States. Most of the states are taking some sort of impact from the winter storm, that has caused millions in Texas to be without Power.

Some cities are seeing record breaking temperatures, others are warning citizens to stay in to prevent any further accident.

COTA here has suspends on fares that will carry on throughout Tuesday. They are hoping that this will help people to not use their vehicles. Roads are bad out and are set to get worst.

If you have to go out and travel be safe! But if you can avoid it stay inside at all cost.

Photos
Close