COTA Suspend Fares Due to Winter Storm

The state of Ohio is on a level 2 snow emergency with the winter weather storm pummeling through the United States. Most of the states are taking some sort of impact from the winter storm, that has caused millions in Texas to be without Power.
Some cities are seeing record breaking temperatures, others are warning citizens to stay in to prevent any further accident.
COTA here has suspends on fares that will carry on throughout Tuesday. They are hoping that this will help people to not use their vehicles. Roads are bad out and are set to get worst.
If you have to go out and travel be safe! But if you can avoid it stay inside at all cost.
Courtesy of 10tv.com
Happy Birthday, Cudder: Twitter Fans Salute Kid Cudi On His Birthday
Without Kid Cudi a lot of your favourite rappers don’t have a career so we should all celebrate this living legend while he’s here on his special day.— All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to the ICON that is Scott Mescudi. pic.twitter.com/GdU0r6aJpd
Happy Birthday @kidcudi 🎉🎊 we hope ur day is as special as u ♥️ what an incredible year u’ve had, we are so proud of u, u’re such an inspiration to us all. Thank u for giving us such strength over the years & always understanding best. We love you Scott 🌹✨ pic.twitter.com/gpFDUMbaQA— Cudfam 🌹✨ (@CudFam_List) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday Kid Cudi 🎉— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 30, 2021
Today he turns 37 years old 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cCcpbgkzOr
Happy birthday to one of the most influential & innovative artists of our generation, Kid Cudi !!— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) January 30, 2021
Reminder that he has one of the best trilogies in all of Hip-Hop. pic.twitter.com/wvWwCGO5xz
happy birthday to someone I look up to so much, his music was always there when no one wasn’t.. he means so much to me.. he made me realize that I’m not the only one who goes through it, but no matter what, we always have to move forward. thanks for being my light @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/4cFDhL6QgF— A (@APRILMESCUDI) January 30, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KIDCUDI! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EXTK2sFAKw— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 30, 2021
Wishing @KidCudi a most excellent birthday, today! Party on, dude! 🎸⚡ #HappyBirthdayKidCudi pic.twitter.com/6fFZuTNO7O— Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) January 30, 2021
timothée chalamet and kid cudi spending each other’s birthday together the last few years— musetta - timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) January 30, 2021
✨ happy birthday kid cudi you legend ✨ pic.twitter.com/YnC8xL5cyM
happy birthday to my hero, thank u for saving my life @KidCudi <3 pic.twitter.com/ht8t9ZCRLv— mouad (@nohoesmouad) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to kid cudi ! This man's albums have helped me through a lot of terrible moments and he'll always be one of my favourite artists pic.twitter.com/3HroqwS3l2— Haaris (@HK_Sweeney) January 30, 2021
Happy birthday to my favorite artist of all time, @KidCudi ‼️‼️🥳🥳— 🍄𝗞𝗜𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗗𝗜'𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧🍄 (@JOHN_CUDI_04) January 30, 2021
Seeing how he’s grown as an artist makes me the happiest fan in the universe. His growth has shown me that life is a bumpy ride, but soon enough the road will be smooth. Like he says, "It’ll be okay, I promise" pic.twitter.com/J6CTm666fb
Happy birthday to the reason I love music @KidCudi❤️ thank him for helping me go through bad times and making me happy every day! He’s the best. Thank u cudi❤️ pic.twitter.com/wcrZRrPNDq— KID CUDI FAN (@Cudi_han) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to the one and only @KidCudi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SCkL6VdHlH— flame🪐 (@dailytrvis) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday to Kid Cudi 🎈 He turns 37 years old today pic.twitter.com/bBtTaWqlHS— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 30, 2021
Happy Birthday from Tokyo! @KidCudi thank you for making music and sharing your words! They’ve helped me stay calm and at peace 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/5XF1se58aX— anne (@macannetosh) January 30, 2021
COTA Suspend Fares Due to Winter Storm was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com