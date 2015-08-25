CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Album Sales Decline But ‘Compton’ Movie Dominates Box Office

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold only 42,732 copies the second week, down 85 percent from the 286,000 copies sold in the week of its release, when it also finished second on the Billboard 200 charts.

“Compton” was released exclusively on iTunes and Apple Music, and was streamed 25 million times in its first week. It scored around 9,000 streams during the second week, bringing its total to 52,000 copies sold.

As The Wrap reports, the decline comes in same week the rapper/producer issued an apology for his history of abusing women.

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life,” Dre said in a statement to the New York Times. “However, none of this is an excuse for what I did.”

“I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way,” he continued. “I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Apple Music, which made Dre a near-billionaire after buying his Beats headphones company, said it believes in Dre’s sincerity and the company issued a statement in support of him.

