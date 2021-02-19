WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 19, 2021: Texans Demand Answers — The Fight For $15 — Fred Hampton Legacy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Texans Demand Answers as State GOP Leaders Shift Blame for Storm Failures

What You Need To Know:

Texas Republican lawmakers are facing backlash from residents and beyond for their response, or lack thereof, to winter storms that swept across the state.

2. Some Minimum Wage Increase Plans Don’t Add Up

What You Need To Know:

The minimum wage increase is center stage on a number of platforms. President Joe Biden is working his way through a complex maze of minimum wage increase proposals, including the plan put forth by presidential candidate Biden.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 400,000 Covid-19 Deaths Could Have Been Avoided, Report Says

What You Need To Know:

A new report by Lancet Commission found that roughly 40% of the U.S.’s coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

4. Black Panther Party Family Seeking to Protect Legacy of Fred Hampton

What You Need To Know:

With the help of the newly released film “Judas and The Black Messiah,” a revival of interest has inspired many to look further into the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, who was killed by police during an illegal FBI investigation in 1969.

5. Strategist Jada Davis is on a Mission to Help Black Women Entrepreneurs Secure the Bag

What You Need To Know:

If you have ever taken the leap into entrepreneurship, then you know starting and growing a business is no easy feat.

