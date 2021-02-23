When Apple’s iPhone 13 Is Announced, It Will Reportedly Have These Upgrades

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It hasn’t been a year yet since the release of the iPhone 12, but we are already talking about the iPhone 13 and what to expect from Apple’s forthcoming new flagship smartphone model.

Tech YouTuber Filip Koroy (EverythingApple Pro) linked up with Max Weinbach, a well-known leaker, and revealed that the iPhone 13 would be sporting some major upgrades.

Weinbach tells Koroy that Apple will “refine” the matte back on the iPhone 13 Pro model with a “more grippy textured back that will be slightly more comfortable [to hold],” taking cues from Google’s Pixel smartphone, which already sports a similar design feature. Weinbach also notes that the iPhone 13’s chassis “will not be changing, so overall the same look at the iPhone 12 lineup.”

Another upgrade iPhone users can look forward to is one they have been screaming for years. The next iPhone 13 Pro will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. It will utilize LPTO OLED technology, the same tech Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are sporting that has been a hit with users of the Korean tech giant’s latest flagship smartphone. Also coming is an always-on display that will have “minimal customizability.” It is not clear if regular iPhone 13 models will have the always-on display feature.

Of course, the most important feature, the camera system, will also be upgraded. Koroy reports that the iPhone 13 will feature an automatic astrophotography mode when users point their iPhone 13 models to the sky. The ultra-wide camera lens will also see s significant boost in performance thanks to a new sensor and lens and will be given “the royal treatment across the entire lineup.”

The one standout upgrade that will surely be a hit among iPhone 13 Pro users is “portrait video.” Apple has been working on the feature for quite some time now, and it is now a reality thanks to the power A15 chip. Users will now be able to adjust the depth of field while recording.

Last but not certainly not least, Weinbach reveals that Apple is looking to upgrade MagSafe stating the magnets will be “getting stronger.” This will address iPhone 12 users’ complaints that the magnets were not strong enough to secure things like wallets, but some controversy involved this upgrade.

Forbes recently reported that the MagSafe magnets could deactivate pacemakers and defibrillators when held close to the chest. It remains a mystery how Apple will address this glaring issue while improving the MagSafe feature’s strength.

These latest “leaks” follow the news of Apple working on a foldable iPhone smartphone. The devil works hard, but Apple works harder to get your money for these iPhones.

You can watch Koroy break down all of the upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 below.

—

Photo: Apple / iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

When Apple’s iPhone 13 Is Announced, It Will Reportedly Have These Upgrades was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: