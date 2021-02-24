CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 24, 2021: Security Leaders Under Fire — Tiger Woods Injured — Relief Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses

1. Former Capitol Hill Security Leaders Under Fire

 

What You Need To Know:

For the first time since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former security officials put a spotlight on intelligence failures.

2. Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash

What You Need To Know:

Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery after suffering a car accident Tuesday in California.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Administration Improves Access to PPP Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses

 

What You Need To Know:

To help small, minority-owned businesses and sole proprietors left behind in early rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Biden administration announced that for two weeks starting today, the Small Business Administration will only accept applications for forgivable PPP loans from firms with fewer than 20 employees.

4. Fatal Shooting of Black Mentally Ill Homeless Man

What You Need To Know:

Video and audio footage was finally made public last week by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in December 2020 for the fatal shooting of Kurt Andras Reinhold, a 42-year-old homeless Black man.

5. First Sephora, Now Ulta Beauty Plans To Double Black-owned Brands In Its Stores

What You Need To Know:

In the latest game of ‘Follow the Leader’, Ulta Beauty (ULTA -1.06%) announced a $25 million initiative to reflect the country’s diversity by doubling the number of Black-owned brands in its stores, along with featuring more Black women in ads.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 24, 2021: Security Leaders Under Fire — Tiger Woods Injured — Relief Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

