LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

AARP and Urban One present Future History Makers Virtual Awards Banquet 2021, recognizing those who are making history in the Columbus community. We want to give these people their flowers while they are here and encourage them for all the great things they’ve done in our community. Watch this amazing award ceremony and meet our Future History Makers and Community Cornerstone winner!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Watch the Future History Makers Virtual Awards Banquet 2021 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3: