No Charges For Rochester New York Police Officers Involved With Daniel Prude’s Death

Last year, we reported on the death of Daniel Prude after an encounter with police officers in Rochester, New York. At the time he was accosted by the cops, Prude was naked and suffering from a mental health crisis. He told officers that he tested positive for COVID-19 and thus had a “spit hood” placed over his head while his face was smashed into the ground. 7 days later Prude was dead from “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” as well as “excited delirium”. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
To make matters worse, Police Chief LaRon Singletary lied and told Mayor Lovely Warren that Prude died of an overdose.
Today, according to the AP, a grand jury has decided that there will be no charges levied against the officers involved after Attorney General Letitia, a Black woman, presented a case for their indictment.
“I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community and communities across the country will rightfully be disappointed by this outcome,” said James, who traveled to Rochester to announce the grand jury’s decision at a church near where Prude was fatally injured.
She went continued:
“One recognizes the influences of race, from the slave codes to Jim Crow, to lynching, to the war on crime, to the overincarceration of people of color: Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd. And now Daniel Prude,” she said.
Seven police officers were suspended with pay behind Prude’s death, none will face consequences.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
1.
1 of 15
The only police reform that will prevent cases like George Floyd & #DanielPrude is to drastically reduce or eliminate the size & scope of policing. Any measure calling for more $$$ or more officers will result in more death. We already know this. That’s why it’s defund & abolish.— Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) September 3, 2020
2.
2 of 15
⚠️WARNING: Disturbing video of Rochester cops suffocating #DanielPrude. His family called 911 for help b/c Prude was in mental distress. Naked in the street, Prude complies, lays on the ground and is cuffed. Cops place bag over his head, suffocating him. pic.twitter.com/V2JfaOhjXC— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 3, 2020
3.
3 of 15
This image is what truly scares me. The way the cop is positioned on #DanielPrude's head.— Colin Pazik (@GamerCents) September 2, 2020
I'm 160 soaking wet, and I just did this pose with my hands on a scale, coming up with over 100lbs.
Imagine a larger cop, with gear on, putting over 110-120lbs of weight on a man's head. pic.twitter.com/NXWERwPYTU
4.
4 of 15
Oh my God. When will the horror stop?— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 3, 2020
And complicit, feckless Bill Barr says the “narrative” of racism against unarmed Black men, is “unfounded”. Estupido! Tell that to the dead victims & their loved ones.
BLACK LIVES MATTER#DanielPrude’s life mattered https://t.co/tuMa6sjWWt
5.
5 of 15
Every single officer who idly watched #DanielPrude die should be charged w/ murder. And the EMT in that video should also be charged with a crime. The EMT quickly just justifies the murder and literally says, "it's not your fault, you had to keep yourself safe," to the officer.— deray (@deray) September 2, 2020
6.
6 of 15
Daniel Prude needed mental health assistance. Instead, he was murdered by @RochesterNYPD—and the cops who killed him are still on the force.— ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) September 3, 2020
Demand the police officers who murdered #DanielPrude in the street are arrested & charged. #JusticeForDanielPrude https://t.co/nTgxHVeae3 pic.twitter.com/Qr2JHbN5OB
7.
7 of 15
His name was #DanielPrude— Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) September 2, 2020
> Mental Health Crisis 911 call
> Wearing only underwear in the snow
> Handcuff him on the pavement
> Put a “spit hood” over his head
> Holds him down naked until he dies
> Death ruled a homicide by examiner
> No charges filedhttps://t.co/gBoHHTtTrZ
8.
8 of 15
Why do we still have #police responding to mental health calls instead of mental health specialists?— Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) September 3, 2020
It's like calling a carpenter for a plumbing problem, then being surprised he doesn't have a wrench and used a hammer on the pipe fittings.#DanielPrude #JusticeForDanielPrude pic.twitter.com/WP883TfKhB
9.
9 of 15
Activists in Rochester, NY were arrested for attempting to enter a news conference hosted by the Mayor. When one activist asked what she was being arrested for, the officer responded with, “For being an idiot.” #DanielPrude #BLM #DefundThePolice #ACAB pic.twitter.com/PKELhBEu71— Becca ♒️ 🐾🌲👣 (@Becca2400) September 3, 2020
10.
10 of 15
you watched your city march for george floyd and so many other black lives, while you preached that we would not stand for these injustices, knowing that you were covering up the horrific murder of one of your own citizens. how do you sleep at night? @lovelyawarren #danielprude— adelle #blm (@AdelleATL) September 2, 2020
11.
11 of 15
I will never understand this reaction. It is escalation. Let them protest. They have a right to protest. They have a right to be livid. The real question is why aren't they also upset? ?#BLM #DanielPrude #sayhisname https://t.co/1mAIMja4hR— mrseagan (@mrseagan1) September 2, 2020
12.
12 of 15
I keep this tweet pinned for a reason... Watch this and then watch what happens with #DanielPrude— 💙 Lovey Blue, Call me Kellz 💙 (@LoveyBlue727) September 3, 2020
Don't you dare tell me there aren't two justice systems! https://t.co/ULPzvwYA2U
13.
13 of 15
You’re telling me the rochester police dept. knew about the wrongful death of #danielprude + kept it from the public meanwhile they just voted on funding $16M for a new RPD substation?? DEFUND RPD.— earthfriendl.e (@charizmami) September 2, 2020
14.
14 of 15
Y’all... from #DanielPrude to the eviction crisis... to LA Sheriffs getting initiated into their cop gang by killing people... to 1 in 8 Americans going hungry ....— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) September 3, 2020
I use words to keep from using violence but America is leaving me speechless
15.
15 of 15
Mark Vaughn was the one who strangled #DanielPrude with his hands— ting 🦋☁️ (@luh_ting) September 3, 2020
Troy Taladay forced his knee into #DanielPrude’s back
Francisco Santiago held down #DanielPrude’s legs
we want all three for HOMICIDE.
SAY HIS NAME#DanielPrude #DanielPrude #DanielPrude #DanielPrude
No Charges For Rochester New York Police Officers Involved With Daniel Prude’s Death was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com