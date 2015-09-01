CLOSE
REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Travon Clarke

9/1/15-

Dear Tom,

My husband was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2011.

The doctors told him if he didn’t come in a week earlier he would have been dead.

In 2012, he received a kidney transplant.  During this process the doctors instructed him not to work. Despite the doctor’s orders, he still worked because we had bills that needed to be paid and our two children were growing up too fast.

My husband has worked so hard for us that he doesn’t even get a chance to rest or get time to himself because he is the type of guy that will go to work on his days off.

Making Travon a Real Father and Real Man will help because he provides the only income in the house.  I am currently a college student trying to receive my master’s degree.  Also, some months he can’t afford his co-pay on the medicines that keep him alive.

Real Fathers Real Man

