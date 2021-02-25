LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Dr. Dre divorce continues to get more complicated by the week. He is now asking a magistrate to verify if his marriage contract holds up in a court of law.

As spotted on TMZ the legendary producer is still going through it when it comes to legally separating from his wife Nicole Young. In the latest turn of events, the good doctor is now asking a judge to verify that the prenuptial agreement the couple signed prior to jumping the broom is still enforceable. His lawyer Laura Wasser has filed legal documentation requesting a five-day trial to discuss the matter.

The origins and current whereabouts of the document makes the legal battle even more complicated. According to Nicole she indeed signed the papers prior to their holy union but she alleges the Compton rapper had tore up it in front of her after forcing her to sign it. “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void” is her side of the story. But Andre claims he never coerced her to sign it nor did he ever tear up any of the copies.

This new filing asks that the trial commence right away but given that Covid-19 is rampant in California it might take a while to get scheduled.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide If His Prenup Is Valid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: