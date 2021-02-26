CLOSE
Throwback: Halle Berry's Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Source: NBC / Getty

What is there not to love about Halle Berry? As one of the most beautiful, talented and praised women in the world, you would think she’d be unapproachable, disconnected or “Hollywood weird,” but oh to the contrary. Halle Berry has always shown nothing but grace, her solidarity with the movement and never hesitated to celebrate her fellow Black queen.

Whether it’s sharing a rave product review for her celebrity friend Taraji P. Henson’s haircare collection TpH by Taraji, mentoring other up-and-coming thespians or letting us into her personal life — she’s always been a girl’s girl. And in true melanated glory, sis does not age.

Berry sent Twitter into a throwback tizzy this week after she reposted a fan’s tweet about her sexy and memorable “purple dress” from a back in the day appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

In 1998, Berry was promoting her role as Zola Taylor in “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” when she appeared on the famous nighttime talk show wearing the sultry magenta dress with plunging neckline that captured viewers (and Leno’s) attention. It’s safe to say this look lives rent free in our heads.

In other Berry news, the Academy Award-winning actress recently launched “Bad & Booshy” with her friend Lindsay Flores. When she’s not spilling tea on the array of topics their comfy talk show covers, she’s staying fit with intense workouts that keep her aging like fine wine!

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

Halle Berry Had To Shave Her Daughter's Hair Off: 'She's Bald In The Back'

 

Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

