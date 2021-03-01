CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 1, 2021: Trump’s Back — Cuomo Under Fire — Covid-19 Relief Package

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. He’s Baaaaaack….And Conservatives Couldn’t Be Happier

3 MINUTE READ

 

What You Need To Know:

Sunday was the final day of C-PAC 2021. CPAC or the Conservative Political Action Conference is the annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians.

2. NY Governor Under Fire for Harassment Claims and Independent Probe

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

A second former aide came forward Saturday to charge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment.

3. Coronavirus Update: House Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Package

 

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Early Saturday, the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, a $400-per-week unemployment bonus, a per-child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year and money aimed at vaccine distribution to assist local governments and schools nationwide.

4. Fatal May 2019 Arrest of Black Louisiana Man Still Under Investigation

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Louisiana Master Trooper Kory York has been placed on suspension without pay for the violent arrest of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man who died as a result of his injuries in May 2019.

5. Diversity No Longer Optional For NASDAQ Listed Companies?

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Nasdaq is challenging the status quo by requiring its listed companies to make their boardrooms more diverse.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 1, 2021: Trump’s Back — Cuomo Under Fire — Covid-19 Relief Package  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close