R. Kelly Gets Both COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Well, ain't that a bish....

R. Kelly Gets Both COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In Prison

While millions of people are still looking for a way to get the COVID-19 vaccination to keep themselves from falling victim to the raging pandemic, sexual predator/pedophile, R. Kelly can count himself safe from the Rona as he’s gotten both shots while behind bars.

TMZ reports that the “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” writer has just received his 2nd shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago after getting the first shot back in January.

We get that celebrities and millionaires are jumping to the front of the lines to get themselves vaccinated, but how’d a disgraced pariah of a has-been get to be blessed with protection from a deadly virus while serving his prison sentence? What about the frontline workers and older adults who have trouble finding a place to get vaccinated, much less get an appointment?

Well, it turns out that he wasn’t the only inmate to get inoculated as “63 inmates at MCC Chicago have been fully vaccinated so far, along with 128 staff members.”

Still, you have to wonder how Kells could get himself on the list of only 63 inmates. Y’all know how many people doing time in prison, and he of all people was “lucky” enough to make the cut? Something smells suspect, b.

For a while now, R. Kelly has been doing everything under the sun to get himself sprung from prison, including citing the pandemic as a reason he should be allowed to go home and avoid contracting the deadly virus.

It looks like that excuse is useless now.

Photo: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Close