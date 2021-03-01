CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s tea, there is a lot of back & forth. Vanessa Bryant is clapping back at actress Evan Rachel Wood for an old tweet that came to her attention.  Around the time of Kobe Bryant’s death, the actress tweeted calling him a rapist. Another disagreement came between Detriot rapper Kash Doll and NBA player Kevin Durant when the rapper tweeted raunchy lyrics using the initials KD.  In other news, R. Kelly gets the coronavirus vaccine and Gary thinks that’s unfair.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kobe Bryant 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

9 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Continue reading Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Today makes one year of Kobe Bryant's untimely death.  The NBA legend tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna that left millions heartbroken. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Though Kobe's fans came through being a loyal Laker player, his charisma won the hearts of people beyond basketball. Throughout his career, Kobe made plenty of appearances in music videos, cartoons, and TV shows. To celebrate the legacy of the NBA star, here are his most memorable moments from the TV screen to music videos. RELATED: Mamba Forever: Orange County California Declares August 24 “Kobe Bryant Day” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close