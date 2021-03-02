TRIED IT: Signed By McFly’s Pink Wind Bodysuit Kept Me Snatched In All The Right Places

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When I think of athleisure wear, I think of cute spandex with sheer panels, bright prints, and a matching top. For me the idea of athletic leisure clothing was strange until I tried a few pieces and fell in love with the simplicity of being extremely comfortable in fitness clothing. After shifting my opinion, I decided it was time to stock up on some new athleisure wear.

A few months back I highlighted Black-owned fitness brands that’ll keep you cute as you conquer those weight-loss goals. On the list was the New York City-based clothing line, Signed by McFly. At the time they had recently added altheisure wear to their collection. I was really intrigued by how flattering the pieces were, and how they seemed to hug a woman’s body in all the right places. The brand graciously gifted me with the MM Pink Bodysuit, which retails for $60.00.

I originally fell in love with the versatility of the bodysuit. If I wanted to wear it with sneakers, I could. Heels? No problem. Flip flops? Those work too. The multipurpose polyester and spandex blend one-piece allowed me to pick my mood and style accordingly.

While on a short vacation to Florida, I decided to pull out my bodysuit to see just how flattering and comfortable it truly is. While my unitard-wearing experience is still at a novice level, I’ll say that this particular ensemble fit like a glove. It’s like it was meant to hug each part of my body perfectly. Because I was in a beach setting, I went simple and paired my suit with Adidas slides.

Overall, the Signed by McFly bodysuit snatched and cinched me all over. I really think summer 2021 is all about atheisure wear. It’s quick, simple, and can be dressed up or dressed down. You can check out my bodysuit and more on the Signed by McFly website.

