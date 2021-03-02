So Cute: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Flaunt Matching Outfits In New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams and her precious three year old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. debuted their first fashion campaign with Stuart Weitzman. The stylish mother-daughter duo are absolutely fabulous and flaunting their matching outfits in the new campaign suitably titled Footsteps to Follow.

The legendary tennis star and her mini-me posed for the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, which was created with “high-fashion” and “high-function” in mind according to Stuart Weitzman. Serena Williams and Olympia are the perfect duo to model the collection showcasing their movement in style.

The two were twinning in sleek, clean white long-sleeve dresses in one of the outfits. They were also styled in a more contemporary look featuring matching black catsuits that offer versatility for a more dressy or casual look. Serena and Olympia spiced up their outfits with coordinated animal print sandals.

Stuart Weitzman’s Global Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo shared a statement shared with E! News, “I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship. The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”

Serena told E! News last year that, “her daughter is definitely a style star in-the-making.”

“I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” Williams told E! News at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. “She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do.”

The proud mother to three year old princess Olympia has a newfound confidence since becoming a mother. Last October, the acclaimed athlete had a vulnerable moment with British Vogue discussing how she once struggled with body confidence. “How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner,” she told British Vogue. “It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter.” A lot has changed for the tennis legend and proud mommy. She now shares a glamorous Stuart Weitzman campaign with her daughter flourishing in all of her glory. Watch out fashion world, baby Olympia is coming for all the magazine covers and fashion week runways. Watch more of Serena and Olympia’s spread in their recent Stuart Weitzman campaign below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by STUART WEITZMAN (@stuartweitzman)

