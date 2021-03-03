CLOSE
Feature Story
Big Sean Reveals He Contemplated Suicide On Several Times

Big Sean Performs At Revention Music Center

Detroit rapper, Big Sean is opening up more about his battle with depression. In a recent interview with Michael Eric Dyson on Dyson’s new Facebook Watch series, One Question One Mike, Sean opens up about his long battle with depression and that he contemplated taking his life on serval occasions.

“ I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real… planning it out to the point where I said, ‘Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money,’” Sean said

 

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide  and  are in need someone to talk to, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Big Sean Reveals He Contemplated Suicide On Several Times  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close