The Curvy Girl-Approved Review Of Lori Harvey’s Collection With Naked Wardrobe

As a single black woman, I’m not too proud to say I can benefit from any Lori Harvey energy I can get my hands on. In fact, I think we all can tear a page or two out of sis’ playbook because she is out here slaying everything. Whether you’re a fan or not, Lori Harvey knows how to turn heads and capture headlines.

Lori is can serve looks in designer labels that are bold and colorful, classy formal attire that flaunts her good form, or essential pieces that she makes look anything but basic. And now she’s has taken it to the next level by releasing her first-ever fashion collaboration.

Lori teamed up with Naked Wardrobe, a luxury brand known for its basics, to release the LH x Naked Wardrobe collection that features sweatpants and crop tops in a neutral palette of colors. The collection is small but mighty and offers customers the option of dressing up or dressing down. Because any girl with style Like Lori knows style is capable of doing both.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lori shared her excitement and thoughts on the collection saying, “I love sweats. I can dress them up or down and be stylish, confident, and comfortable at any occasion.” Lori also stated in regards to the collaboration with Naked Wardrobe, “I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin. During the process, the designs of the crop tops and the joggers were tailored to complement all shapes. We also chose a comfortable fabric to enhance the feel of the mood while wearing the line. These items are your everyday ‘go-to’ that will make you feel good and look good.”

After trying the pieces, I can comfortably say Lori didn’t lie when she said she made her clothing to compliment all shapes. I didn’t think the Naked Wardrobe brand was interested in serving the plus-size audience but the brand has plus-size clothing that is properly sized to fit curvy girls. The pieces in the LH x Naked Wardrobe Collection are also on point in regards to fit and sizing.

Since we know you appreciate receipts, I am here with my own and those of a fellow curvy fashionista, Chante Burkett.

Size: 1X

Fit: I love the quality and fit (runs true to size and has great stretch)

Would you purchase again: I was definitely iffy about purchasing because of pricing for something so basic. After receiving my package and trying on everything I immediately went back and brought almost everything left in my size.

Size: XL

Fit: The fit is definitely true to size and the top is extremely stretchy which leaves room for error if needed.

Would you purchase again: I have already made an additional purchase. I ordered the top the Chante is wearing in dark chocolate. I also ordered a Naked Wardrobe skirt and a bodycon dress.

And there you have it. Two happy curvy girls are giving the LH x Naked Wardrobe Collection a thumbs up in regards to sizing and fit. However, I would have to say that the items are priced more than the average woman would want to pay for basics. Most of the tops are priced between $38 – $45 and sweatpants costing $56.

