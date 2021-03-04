CLOSE
Ohio
UPDATE, Polaris Mall Shooting on Wednesday

According to the ColumbusDispatch, a shooting that took place at Polaris Fashion Mall, left the mall evacuated and people traumatize from the sounds of gunshots.

Columbus police said two suspects are wanted for the shooting, but their names have not been disclosed to the public. As for now Columbus police are asking that the suspects turn themselves in, to hurry and put an end to this investigation. They are also asking that the suspects explain their side of the story to quickly give them a conclusion.

Thankfully there were no victims from the shooting, although the gunfire was a close range due to a domestic dispute.

We will update you further when we know more.

[caption id="attachment_941310" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption]  Lil Uzi Vert has been sharing details of his plan to have a pink diamond implanted into his forehead for some time now, and it appears he’s made good on the promise. On Wednesday morning (Feb. 3), the rapper saw his name trending as he apparently has gone through the procedure. The 26-year-old Hip-Hop star has been working on getting the diamond crafted since 2017, as he shared with fans last week. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face,” Uzi tweeted on Jan. 30. https://twitter.com/LILUZIVERT/status/1355560514542309381 Uzi, who graciously speaks with his fans via Twitter, shared more details of why he’s making the move and isn’t all that concerned about those who criticize the choice. “It’s over back to being super rich that’s why I never told y’all … yall swear y’all my parents,” Uzi said to one person who thought he went broke over the purchase. After telling more fans that it was his most expensive purchase and that it took him five years to buy it, he claims he’ll never spend this much cash on an item again. Also on Jan. 30, Uzi posted an image of the diamond in question from designer Elliot Eliantte’s Instagram Story feed signifying that the procedure was underway. He also let one fan know that he didn’t want it on a ring as he might lose the jewel. https://twitter.com/LILUZIVERT/status/1355584572721922053 “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance,” Uzi fired back. Images of the finished product have been hard to nail down but from what we’ve seen on Twitter, it looks like the job is finally done. Of course, it wouldn’t be Twitter without a lot of (recycled) jokes and we’ve got those reactions listed out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CKw1ZggjaEB/ UPDATE (2:39 PM ET): Lil Uzi Vert posted a video to his Instagram page showing off his newly bejeweled forehead, with the pink diamond adornment glistening quite brightly. Other images are cropping up around the Internet as well, and fans are also going extra hard with the memes an fan art, some of which we’ve previously shared in the earlier playlist. https://www.instagram.com/p/CK1m6lsprQy/ — Photo: Getty

UPDATE, Polaris Mall Shooting on Wednesday  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

