Kenya Moore Gets Emotional When Talking About The Love Songs From Marc Daly

If you recall, in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore told her lawyer that her estranged husband Marc Daly had been sending her love songs — right before the attorney handed her divorce paperwork Marc had then-recently filed in the state of New York. While sharing details on one of the romantic songs Marc had sent her, Kenya recently shed some tears as she spoke about the way her spouse had chosen to communicate his feelings about the state of their relationship at that time.

During Bravo’s RHOA After Show, Kenya specified that one of the songs Marc had sent her was Jazmine Sullivan’s “Need U Bad.” After playing the song for her close friend and co-star Cynthia Bailey — who was also in the segment — Kenya quoted some of the lyrics once the song ended and said, “So that’s the gist of it, it says it right there. ‘If I had you back in my world again I would never let you go again.‘”

Speaking on what it was like to have Marc relay that message to her through the song, which one of a larger playlists he had compiled for her, Kenya recalled initially being defensive. She said, “And honestly — I didn’t get it at first. I was like ‘I’m not adding this to your playlist, you know how to do it to your playlist — I don’t work for you.’ And when he said all of the songs in my playlist are about you — and I was like what?”

“You know it just made me cry so hard,” the housewife said about her husband’s effort.

As the RHOA After Show went on, Cynthia noted that at the time of the incident, Kenya had told her about Marc’s thoughtful playlist. As her friend, she remembered Kenya being “touched” and “hopeful” about Marc reaching out to her in that way and their reconciliation overall.

As she got emotional about the status of her and Marc’s relationship at the time, Kenya added, “Even though he may not be able to express himself in the right way to have a meaningful conversation [or] progress in the relationship [to] open the door — I always knew what his heart was. Despite what other people [say], the chatter, and the fodder around of people on the outside [looking] in — I know my husband loves me and I knew he wanted me back. I knew he didn’t want a divorce.”

“He’s not a person who’s very vulnerable and quite honestly he can be a real jerk a lot of times,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “Because he’s so used to hiding his feelings — I was just surprised and shocked,” she said of the love songs. “It was almost like — it took me filing an action in court for him to realize he’s about to lose his wife and his family.”

Publicly, things have been rocky for the couple since they got married back in 2017. In their most recent update, Marc announced in January that despite their reconciliation efforts — he and Kenya were moving forward with their divorce.

The full clip of Kenya talking about the love songs she received from Marc can be watched down below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

