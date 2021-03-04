OHIO NEWS: Governor Mike DeWine Gives Update on COVID-19 Guidelines

With mask orders lifted this week in several states including Texas and Mississippi, attention had been turned to Ohio as to when the state will or should put an end to its mandate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and facial coverings.
Governor Mike DeWine gave a press conference on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. to reveal what the state is planning to do if and when cases continue to go down.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
DeWine said that when Ohio reports 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks, he will lift all health orders, which includes the statewide mask mandate.
DeWine said that cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period is a standard measure that the state has used since early in the pandemic.
Governor DeWine even took to his Twitter account with details on the potential move.
Our path back is by each of us getting vaccinated when we can, and by each of us wearing masks in public. While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who are vaccinated, the more complete our victory, and the more confidently we can put this behind us.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 4, 2021
This has been a tough year. Many have lost a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, a spouse, and some have even lost a child.
Yet we did what Ohioans always do– we rallied together. We sacrificed. We worked hard to protect the most vulnerable.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 4, 2021
One year ago today, our battle against COVID-19 began. That was our first full day in this fight, and none of us then fully understood the battle ahead.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 4, 2021
NEW: When Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will come off. Cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period is a standard measure we have used since early in the pandemic.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 4, 2021
Here is the complete conference with Governor DeWine below.
Click here to read more.
