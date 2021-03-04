Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims

It seems that no matter what Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says and does both on and off the football field, “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd always seems to be on the attack.
The latest spat involves Mayfield and his wife, Emily, going on social media to mention they had experience a UFO sighting in Austin, Texas.
That was enough for Cowherd to slam the QB for everything related to that particular sighting and claim on his radio show.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
“The other big piece of news in the AFC North is last night on Twitter, Baker Mayfield said he saw a UFO,” Cowherd said. “He went out with his beautiful wife, I’m sure they had some margaritas, Austin, Texas, is a fun town. And on Twitter, Baker Mayfield announced, ‘I just saw a UFO diving down near Lake Travis.’
After name dropping the likes of Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady, along with claiming they have “never seen aliens” and adds that he would “prefer my guys don’t talk about it” along with saying that Aaron Rodgers saw a UFO, but won a Big Game ring and trophy, Cowherd continued to criticize Mayfield:
After reciting Mayfield’s tweet verbatim, the Fox Sports radio host added: “Um, no. Nobody else witnessed this. But you’ve got the Steelers are bringing their quarterback back and the Browns’ quarterback is coming back and just saw an alien. It will potentially skew my standings and predictions going forward.”
Then again, Cowherd has never seemed to like Mayfield in the first place. This just adds more fuel to the fire.
Here is video of the Fox Sports radio host going on the air to give his two cents on the Browns QB.
So, Baker Mayfield saw a UFO…
"Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B31yHxJvxP
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2021
While Cowherd has always been negative on Mayfield, despite improvements made with the Browns, he was sort-of kind to the QB when the team won a Wild Card game this year for the first time since 1994.
That kindness quickly went away with the UFO claims, but you do have to wonder if the sports talk host was even sincere in the first place.
By the way, here is Mayfield’s tweet on his sighting.
Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?
— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021
Whose side are you on: Baker Mayfield or Colin Cowherd? Also, do you believe Baker’s UFO claims?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Bryan Steffy and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Tara Ziemba and Getty Images
Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland
Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio
Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio
1.
1 of 4
Head Coaches and executives from Cleveland’s three major professional sports teams - the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians - are forming a sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020
2.
2 of 4
Today, we’re announcing a sports alliance between the Cavs, @Browns & @Indians to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 27, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/LgdSgsG5Rw#NBATogether | #BeTheSolution pic.twitter.com/WY70If0Vsa
3.
3 of 4
Our organization constantly strives to unite and inspire Northeast Ohio with the power of team. This morning we announced an alliance with our neighbors at the @Cavs & @Browns to further that mission in several key areas.https://t.co/0K2eTMUL8O pic.twitter.com/dzNTNE1IFz— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 27, 2020
4.
4 of 4
We've joined together with the @cavs and @Indians— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2020
to solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives
Details » https://t.co/eC6iQf5gGd#BeTheSolution | #AllForCleveland pic.twitter.com/GGZgXM52uL
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims was originally published on wzakcleveland.com