H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu Ahead Of 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Although the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held virtually and in-person this year, celebrities are still putting their best foot forward in the style department, and without a red carpet, celebs are taking to Instagram to show off their glam and giving us all a front-row seat to their fashionable looks!

Among those is H.E.R, who shared she’s rocking to the hybrid ceremony on Instagram. In a series of stunning photos, she showed off her fabulous style, donning a light blue Miu Miu suit, Chopard diamond jewelry, and matching shoes, as styled by popular stylist Vice, who was also responsible for Andra Day’s stunning Golden Globes look from last Sunday.

“Chosen one,” H.E.R began her Instagram caption. “#criticschoiceawards million dollar diamonds and miu miu hunnay 💎 @chopard @miumiu”

Check out the stunning photo below!

H.E.R’s makeup was done by MUA, Marissa Vossen, and was just as glamourous as her outfit as she wore eye shadow that complimented the blue colors in her pantsuit. Her curly locs were done by Nina Monique and styled in an effortless messy, high bun accompanied with a side bang that framed her face and truly made her glow!

“Effortless Curly updo on @hermusicofficial for @criticschoice,” H.E.R’s hairstylist said on Instagram of H.E.R’s stunning look. She also shared a few close-up

 

For the third consecutive year, tonight’s Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs. The show will feature a mix of on-site and virtual appearances with presenters announcing winners from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, and nominees joining virtually from anywhere in the world. The three-hour ceremony will begin tonight at 7 p.m. on The CW.

H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu Ahead Of 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

