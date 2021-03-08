LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Stimulus Bill Headed to President, Thanks to Georgia

What You Need To Know:

Strictly along party lines, the U.S. Senate passed President Biden’s coronavirus aid package.

2. Biden Signs Voter Access Order on “Bloody Sunday

What You Need To Know:

During the 56th Commemoration of “Bloody Sunday,” President Joe Biden signed an executive order to improve voting access.

3. Coronavirus Update: Statewide Mask Mandates & Dining Restrictions Slow Virus Spread, CDC Study Says

What You Need To Know:

As Americans remember one year since the pandemic made its way to states and forced the country to shut down, health officials continue the battle against coronavirus.

4. Black Middle School Student Bullied and Forced To Drink Urine

What You Need To Know:

Plano, Texas police are investigating numerous bullying incidents involving SeMarion Smith, a Black male student at Haggard Middle School.

5. Cash Is Dying: Should Black People Be All In On Cryptocurrencies?

What You Need To Know:

If we learned anything from the Gamestop/Robinhood scandal it’s that the NYSE is becoming more like a game of Monopoly.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 8, 2021: Stimulus Bill Headed to President — Voter Access Order — Statewide Mask Mandates

