Celebrating Women's History Month with Nicole Lawrence

Nicole Lawrence

Owner, Operator, CEO & Creator of Femme Porter

Nicole Lawrence a Cincinnati Native, grew up in College Hill and is a proud graduate of Aiken High School.

As a faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church, pleasing God is the only way of life Nicole as she loves to walk and live by Faith.

 

Nicole spent over 20 years with Christ Hospital and has always been very passionate about health care. As a local and traveling philanthropist for the  few years, Nicole has taken several mission trips to Haiti where she has helped to provide health and wellness care needs to the natives.

Having spent a lot of her time giving back to others, every year Nicole spear heads a book bag drive for under privileged children, as a way to fill a void within herself and for others. For Nicole giving back and ministering to others, has also been a way to give back and minister to herself.

For the past couple of years Nicole has successfully created an ran her own Athletic Wear line called Femme Porter, with a local store operating in the heart of North College Hill. Femme Porter stands for women’s wear in French, and was created to promote self-healing and love through fashion. Women’s empowerment has always been a staple of Nicole’s life, and giving back has always been her Greatest Joy.  Nicole Lawrence is truly the Cloth Of A Woman.

Close