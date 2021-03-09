CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Doja Cat / Kofi Siriboe

Source: Frazer Harrison /Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Kofi Siriboe needs no introduction. We’ve been praising his chocolatey goodness since his debut on Ava Duvernay’s Queen Sugar and his memorable appearance in Girl’s Trip (think: grapefruit).

Kofi stars as Doja Cat‘s eye candy in the artistic new visuals for her song Streets and Black Twitter has feelings about it…lusty feelings.

 

Street rose to popularity as the soundtrack to the #silhouettechallenge so it makes sense Doja would use the video to pay homage to the viral moment that greatly contributed to the songs success. But one of the more talked about scenes from the creative project comes when Doja plays a sexy spider scaling her web to devour her prey, which happens to be a bearded and grilled up Kofi.

Doja continues to push the limits of her artistry with her boundless creativity. She recently appeared on a 3D cover of V Magazine in a trippy shoot by 3D artist Jason Ebeyer and photographer/filmmaker Steven Klein.

“I didn’t know, also, that “Streets” would be doing well right now, of all times. I loved Streets and for it to blow up on TikTok a few weeks ago is completely out of my expectations,” she said, in the interview for the glossy with Sza, about Streets blowing up on Tik Tok. “That’s my favorite song off that album. And I’ve been saying “Won’t Bite” is my favorite song but “Streets” is truly my favorite.”

Sis, it’s our favorite too!

In other Doja news, she recently collaborated with Saweetie on the female anthem Best Friend, another track she bodied.

Doja is a visionary and we’re here to watch her rise!

RELATED STORIES:

INSTADAILY: Kofi Siriboe’s Melanin Is Giving Us Chocolate Fever

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
[ione_media_gallery id="2686769" overlay="true"]
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close