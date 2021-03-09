CLOSE
Feature Story
'Coming 2 America' Pulls Major Opening Numbers

Coming 2 America Official Photos

Did you watch Coming 2 America this past weekend? If you did, you helped it set a pretty big record. According to Deadline, the research firm Screen Engine/ASI and Amazon Studios are saying the highly-anticipated sequel was the most watched streamed film since theaters closed last March.

"The Zamunda Royal family has arrived and audiences around the globe welcomed them enthusiastically! The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations," Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

The exact viewing numbers are unknown at this current time as Screen Engine is not allow to disclose numbers from movies that are surveyed.

 

'Coming 2 America' Pulls Major Opening Numbers  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close