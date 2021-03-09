CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Equalizer

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

CBS announced today that it has renewed, The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, for a second season. After only four episodes, the CBS original series is televisions number one scripted series in viewers. The number of viewers from adults aged 25-54 and adults aged 18-49 averages 14.6 million viewers.

The series premiere on Super Bowl Sunday became the most-watched debut of the 2020-2021 season, delivering 23.8 million viewers and scored the best viewer and demo numbers for any entertainment program since the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall appears to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. However, to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

There were a few naysayers and critics who didn’t believe the show would garner great success, but surely they’re biting their words.

The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The Equalizer joins the previously announced renewals of the CBS original series The Neighborhood and and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Stay tuned for more updates on the second season of The Equalizer on CBS.

‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close