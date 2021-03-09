Front Page News: Hear The Latest CDC Updated Coronavirus Guide [WATCH]

CLOSE
Front Page News: Hear The Latest CDC Updated Coronavirus Guide

It looks like there may be light at the end of the tunnel.  The CDC has updated its guide stating those who are vaccinated can finally be around their families or small gatherings with no mask.  Though they still recommend wearing your mask when out in public.

Rock T breaks down some Dallas Cowboys news and shares Dak Prescott’s new deal after being hurt last season.

 

