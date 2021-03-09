Hot Spot: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Paid For Their Oprah Interview [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’ve wondered like the rest of us why the royal family decided to air out their business, it’s definitely some money behind it. Da Brat guessed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were paid for their interview and she guessed right. The Wall Street Journal reported on March 5 that CBS paid between $7 and $9 million for rights to broadcast the interview, during which advertisers had to pay $325,000 for 30 seconds of commercial time during the two-hour interview.

