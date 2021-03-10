CLOSE
Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]

After discussing defending Lil Kim’s appearance on The Undressing Room Podcast with L’orel and Dominique Da Diva, Eva shared a story about when someone judged her appearance.  She shared that after winning America’s Next Top Model, Janice Dickinson, a judge on the show told her to get her nose fixed.  Listen to hear her reaction to the comment and how she felt about being judged after her win.

 

Eva Marcille may have gotten her start with America’s Next Top Model and known for her signature pixie cut. However, in the past few years, the actress and model has been switching up her hairstyles. We love how chameleon-esq her coif is! Check out our favorite hairstyles from the beauty.

Photos
