Geraldo Rivera Considers a Run for Senate to Replace Rob Portman

As Senator Rob Portman is not going to run for reelection next year, there is someone very famous who is vying for his spot and it is not who you would expect.

That would be Geraldo Rivera as he is the latest to look into filling that same chair that Portman is currently occupying right now.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Rivera, 77, who currently lives in Northeast Ohio, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday saying he was “pondering” running for the retiring senator’s seat.

Rivera is also a longtime journalist and media personality, in which he currently host a daily radio show in the Cleveland area in addition to his work on Fox News:

He is also an attorney, author, political commentator and former television host.

If he chooses to run, he would do so as part of the GOP, in which he is currently a member of.  He has been outspoken on a number of issues and figues, including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This comes as Portman plans to step down from his spot in the Senate in 2022 due to the “increasingly polarized” political nature.

Rivera could be joining a list that could possibly include the likes of Josh Mandel and Dr. Amy Acton.

 

Click here to read more.

 

