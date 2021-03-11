CLOSE
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In A Christian Siriano 2-Piece

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Halle Berry continues to show off her superhuman abilities for the gram. The 54-year-old award-winning actress showed off her youthful glow and bangin’ body in a gorgeous Christian Siriano sheer butterfly long-sleeve crop top and a matching tulle skirt.

She captured the post, “looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano)”

I’m not sure how Halle is able to make 54 look like 24, but she does it effortlessly. Because awards season in in full swing, celebrities are having these kind of gown fittings with high-end designers more frequently. Covid may have reshaped the face of award shows, but it hasn’t changed the need for gorgeous red carpet gowns.

Helle Berry has been showing out on the people’s internet lately. She’s made her romance with musican Van Hunt public. She’s also been very vocal about her dating history. When someone made a comment about her inability to keep a man, she countered with “who said I wanted to keep them?” If that isn’t a mood that needs to be bottled up and sold in self-love stores everywhere.

I love the fact that Halle is giving us all of her personality via her Instagram page. I can’t wait to see how she shuts down these virtual red carpet events. What do you think? Doesn’t Halle Berry look amazing in this Christian Siriano 2-piece?

Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In A Christian Siriano 2-Piece  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

