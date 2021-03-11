CLOSE
Feature Story
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Changes His Number On Kim Kardashian, “Contact My Security” [WATCH]

From the sound of it, things between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are not getting any easier.  According to the tea, Kanye West has cut off all communication with his soon-to-be ex-wife.  He reportedly told her to “be like everybody else” and contact him through his security, despite co-parenting their four children.  In other news, Stacey Dash is asking for forgiveness for her past remarks and blames it on anger.

[caption id="attachment_1591367" align="aligncenter" width="966"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with her husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce. RELATED: Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Changes His Number On Kim Kardashian, “Contact My Security” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

