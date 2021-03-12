CLOSE
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other AAVE Terms Are Officially Words According To Webster’s Dictionary

All those times you got corrected over the word “finna” or “chile” by your teachers and elders, you now get to prove them wrong.

On Thursday (March 11), Dictionary.com revealed several words from the African American Vernacular English as well as phrases related to race and identity. In total, 450 brand-new entries were made, 7,600 entries were updated and 94 existing words were given new definitions. Among them? “Chile” and “finna.”

“We have added such terms as BIPOCCritical Race Theory, and overpolice, which have risen to the top of the national discourse on social justice,” John Kelly, managing editor at Dictionary.com said. “Another significant decision was to remove the noun slave when referring to people, instead using the adjective enslaved or referring to the institution of slavery. This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure we represent people on Dictionary.com with due dignity and humanity.”

Here are a few terms you won’t see a red squiggly line underneath anymore.

AAL – An acronym for African American Language.
Antiracism – A belief that rejects “supremacy of one racial group over another and promotes racial equality in society.”
BIPOC – An acronym for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
Chile – “A phonetic spelling of child, representing dialectal speech of the Southern United States or African American Vernacular English.”
Critical Race Theory – “A conceptual framework that considers the impact of historical laws and social structures on the present-day perpetuation of racial inequality.”
Doomscrolling – “The practice of obsessively checking online news for updates, especially on social media feeds, with the expectation that the news will be bad.”
Finna – “A phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of fixing to, a phrase commonly used in Southern U.S. dialects to mark the immediate future while indicating preparation or planning already in progress.”
Reparation – “Monetary or other compensation payable by a country to an individual for a historical wrong.”
Sourdough – “Fermented dough retained from one baking and used as leaven, rather than fresh yeast, to start the next.”
Structural racism – Also called institutional racism or systemic racism, this refers to a policy or system of government that is rooted in racism.
Superspreader – “A person who spreads a contagious disease more easily and widely than the average infected person.”
Telework – “To work at home or from another remote location.”
Unmute – “To turn on (a microphone, a speaker, or audio), especially after it has been temporarily turned off or when muted sound is the default.”
Zoom – “The brand name of a software application and online service that enables voice and video phone calls over the internet.”

Close