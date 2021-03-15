CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 15, 2021: Chicago Mass Shooting — Where’s Your Stimulus? — 63-Year-Old Black Man Exonerated

1. Kentucky Senate Bill Could Make Taunting Police a Crime

What You Need To Know:

During the year following the murder of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, protests have become a way of life in and around the state.

2. Mass Shooting At ‘Pop-up Party,’ on Chicago’s Southside

What You Need To Know:

At least 15 people were shot at a party Sunday morning on Chicago’s Southside, with at least two deaths reported.

3. Coronavirus Update: Find Out When Your Stimulus Check Will Arrive

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, millions of Americans began receiving relief from the latest round of pandemic stimulus payments.

4. 63-Year-Old Black Man Exonerated In GA After New Investigation Proves Lack Of Evidence

What You Need To Know:

Terry Talley, a 63-year-old Black man, has been released from Dooly State Prison and exonerated for four separate wrongful convictions of sexual assault that occurred during 1981 in LaGrange, GA.

5. Africa’s Crypto Push Encourages Jay-Z and Twitter’s CEO To Create A Bitcoin Fund

What You Need To Know:

Hip-hop and finance have collided with Business Mogul Jay-Z along with Twitter (TWTR +3.71%) and Square’s (SQ -4.30%) CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to create ₿trust, an endowment fund dedicated first to the development of Bitcoin in India and Africa.

Photos
Close