In Bipartisan Effort Senators Urge Biden Administration To Halt Haitian Deportations

Concerns about the U.S. deportation of Haitians continues as the country grapples with internal strife and unrest. In a bipartisan show of support, Sens. Robert Menendez and Marco Rubio urged the Biden administration to stop the deportations given Haiti’s current state of affairs.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the senators called for Haitians in the U.S. to remain under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation.

“Haiti’s protracted political crisis exacerbates the severe and prolonged humanitarian needs sparked by the 2010 earthquake,” wrote the senators. The senators say the move would cover up to 55,000 Haitians in the U.S., including current TPS recipients.

The National Immigration Center reported the number of asylum requests processed has dropped dramatically while deportations surge. In response to immigration advocates, the Biden administration announced it would review the use of the Title 42 program. But deportations have continued.

“We as the U.S. turn our backs once again to the Haitian community. The immigration-prison system we see today was a direct response to the Haitian refugees arriving at our shores…enough is enough.” —Guerline Jozef, @HaitianBridge https://t.co/PMlXp4Ivu5 — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) March 12, 2021

As previously reported by NewsOne, immigration and human rights advocates demanded the Biden Administration stop deporting Haitians given the well-documented instability in the country. Homeland Security has previously acknowledged the likelihood of harm to Haitians sent back to the island nation.

Over the past ten years, poor elections funded in large parts by the U.S. and intl community, have caused instability and led to massive violations of the rights of the Haitian people. Only about 20% of voters turned out or were able to participate in last elections. #FreeHaiti — Nou Pap Dòmi (@nou_pap_domi) March 14, 2021

One of four witnesses to give testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Emmanuela Douyon of Nou Pap Dòmi said she remained hopeful the Biden Administration would break from the past and listen to the Haitian people.

“Rather than take sides in a constitutional dispute, it will be more helpful to listen to and offer solidarity with the Haitian people,” said Douyon in her opening statement.

Thank you Cong. Connolly for recognizing that, and thank God for @emmadouyon for reiterating how problematic the lack of acknowledgment of Haitian self-determination: "When we don't listen to Haitians, we cannot blame them later. We're defending the right to decide ourselves." — Gabrielle Apollon (@GApollon1) March 12, 2021

Guerline Jozef, president of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, told the committee that over 129 asylum seekers were being deported as the hearing was happening.

Over the weekend, social media users expressed outrage at ongoing conditions with the #FreeHaiti hashtag.

#FreeHaiti doesn't mean we are asking someone to free us. #FreeHaiti is a social movement to bring GLOBAL awareness to the injustices happening in Haiti. It's to finally put Haiti's government under a microscope. It's pressure. — s͙t͙u͙d͙i͙o͙ b͙a͙b͙o͙u͙n͙ (@StevenBaboun) March 14, 2021

An expression of self-determination, not a plea for help, #FreeHaiti began trending after news broke of the brutal killing of members of the Haitian National Police.

Reporting for the Miami Herald, Jacqueline Charles explained the escalating situation as the United Nations demanded an explanation after an “anti-gang” operation in Port-au-Prince went horribly wrong.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

