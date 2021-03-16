CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: Eligibility for the COVID Vaccine Opens for 40+ This Week, 16+ By the End of Month

Coronavirus - Vaccination Center Nuremberg

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that access to the COVID-19 vaccine is opening up to most Ohioans by the end of the month.

The plan was announced Tuesday by the governor to move into phase 1E and 1C on Friday, March 19th.  This group includes Ohioans over the age of 40 years old and residents with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity.

On Monday, March 29th, plan 2D will open up across the state to Ohioans allowing everyone ages 16 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, a total of 2,390,412  Ohioans have started the vaccine process.  To find out where in the state you can get a vaccine visit Ohio’s COVID website here.

