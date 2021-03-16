Vaccine Passports: Here’s What You Should Expect While Traveling During The Pandemic [WATCH]

With the world opening back up, mask mandates being flipped, and more vaccines rolling out, people are expecting to start traveling again soon. New York Times travel reporter Tariro Mzezewa shares what to expect while traveling during the pandemic, and what are vaccine passports. According to the World Health Organization, a COVID-19 “vaccine passport” will be required to international travel over the regular vaccine card because it’s too easy to fake. Listen to this clip of what’s trending to know what to expect.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Oh Nothing, Just Ludacris Casually Piloting An Airplane
Oh Nothing, Just Ludacris Casually Piloting An Airplane
1.
1 of 10
Imagine ur flying first class and u hear LUDACRIS is flying the FUCKING PLANE LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/y6mZBwYEAq— Six (@ResistingSix) March 3, 2021
2.
2 of 10
When this nigga @Ludacris came out nd turned HIS NAME into a whole adjective having to do with his WHOLE AESTHETIC nd style of lyricism. We shouldve spoke on the fact that he was the shit. The shit was a bar in and of itself. BUT I GIVE YOU YOUR FLOWERS KING. YOU STILL THE SHIT💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/8TnaBy1nMY— ✨KWEEN ✨ (@LonsTheDon) March 3, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Ludacris flying a plane & looking around like there’s planes in the next lane gotta be the funniest shit ever 😭 https://t.co/j70CClFq0Q— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 3, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Isn’t the view so amazing 🤩 just makes u look at life with more bliss @Ludacris— Ladii Smylez (@Ladii_Smylez) March 3, 2021
5.
5 of 10
@Ludacris Flyin High Baby! Congrats! Be Safe!👨🏿✈️👍🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 https://t.co/2oC23ShQFE— Buddhabman (@Buddhabman) March 3, 2021
6.
6 of 10
"Just bought a plane so we changing the weather now" @Ludacris https://t.co/9HFEhTmrQk— J.J. (@JJwith2Jays) March 3, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Didn’t know why @Ludacris was trending, but I’m always here for it... https://t.co/RiYl5lm71e— Kristen Sivills (Tanner) (@KristenSivills) March 3, 2021
8.
8 of 10
As a pilot myself... Only times I flew right seat was as a safety pilot and during my flight instructor training. Its actually a little more difficult to fly from right seat IMO.— Gary Stephenson (@GStephenson_Wx) March 3, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Been about that life pic.twitter.com/QtAYegjihm— Tony Lopez Jr (@TonesZone) March 3, 2021
10.10 of 10
Vaccine Passports: Here’s What You Should Expect While Traveling During The Pandemic [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com