Jason Bolden Uses His Samsung Galaxy S21+ To Style Clients Virtually

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden is using technology to his advantage this award show season. He recently teamed up with Samsung to give an insider’s look at how he’s helping his A-list clientele prepare for their red carpet appearances using Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21+ flagship smartphone.

Jason Bolden is known for dressing the best of the best. From Yara Shahidi and Taraji P. Henson to Cynthia Erivo and Janet Mock, Bolden has left his well-tailored mark on the industry’s most fashionable ladies.

For a busy stylist like Bolden, he has become more innovative when it comes to sharing fashion ideas with clients. Crisp, high-quality, vivid images are needed to create a virtual styling experience. Now with his Galaxy S21+ in tow, he is able to connect with his clients seamlessly.

In order to create an effective virtual experience, Jason needs to rely on a phone that has great camera capabilities. “The camera is insane,” Jason says of the Galaxy S21+ line. “I am able to bring back the excitement that can get lost when doing fittings virtually. We all love visual instructions and with Samsung’s new Director’s View feature, it’s like I’m always in the room.”

Technology never ceases to amaze me. Through Samsung, Jason is able to be there for each of his high-profile clients. What do you think? Do you think the Galaxy S21+ is as magical as it seems?

