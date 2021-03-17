LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is the third year for NBC4 Stuff the Backpack! The big difference is this year is that the event will be 100% virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With this being a virtual back to school drive it will allow for a safe donation experience.The focus will be on secure online donations to help local students succeed. After months of working with teachers they are now announcing the back dos school drive. Its one of the better ways to support local students and move forward during the COVID-19 era.

On Thursday, July 30 viewers can make a matched donation during NBC4’s telethon, which airs from 6 – 11 a.m. and 4 -7:30 p.m.

WHAT: STUFF THE BACKPACK CALL4

WHEN: JULY 30, 6 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NBC4 & NBC4i.com

Courtesy of NBC4.com

