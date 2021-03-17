CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

NBC4 Stuff the Backpack!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

This is the third year for NBC4 Stuff the Backpack! The big difference is this year is that the event will be 100% virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

With this being a virtual back to school drive it will allow for a safe donation experience.The focus will be on  secure online donations to help local students succeed. After months of working with teachers they are now announcing the back dos school drive. Its one of the better ways to support local students and move forward during the COVID-19 era.

On Thursday, July 30 viewers can make a matched donation during NBC4’s telethon, which airs from 6 – 11 a.m. and 4 -7:30 p.m.

WHAT: STUFF THE BACKPACK CALL4

WHEN: JULY 30, 6 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NBC4 & NBC4i.com

Courtesy of NBC4.com

Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely

20 photos Launch gallery

Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely

Continue reading Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely

Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely

[caption id="attachment_934423" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Mike Pont / Getty[/caption] The 2021 Grammy Awards are just over two months away, but already the chatter is high on the Internet streets about the nominations that were announced earlier Tuesday (Nov. 24). Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine nods, while Taylor Swift commanded six, but the Hip-Hop and Rap categories highlight a number of acts deserving of the nomination after years of stellar work. The nominations were announced via the Grammy Awards website and pushed via its various social media channels with many chiming in on some of the expected and not so expected names among the offerings. While the Bey Hive and Swifties are undoubtedly over the moon, fans of The Weeknd and the wildly-popular K-Pop group BTS feel their faves didn’t get enough light if any at all. The big story of the Grammys is Megan Thee Stallion, fresh off from releasing her proper studio album debut, Good News while also promoting her new Fashion Nova brand partnership. The Houston Hottie received four nominations in the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year categories. Megan announced some of the nominees and a video via Zoom captured her real-time reaction to being nominated for the first time. https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1331345757400489984 Other Hip-Hop notables to get nominations include the laser-hot Roddy Ricch in the Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories. The Best Melodic Rap Performance replaces the Best Rap/Sung Performance in a switch made this past summer. Royce Da 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, D Smoke, DaBaby, Chika, and the late Pop Smoke also were recognized by the Grammys in varying categories. Find the full listing of nominees by following this link. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from fans to the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations. https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1331293507445669890 — Photo:

NBC4 Stuff the Backpack!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close