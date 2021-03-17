CLOSE
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline

Tax Season. Tax Financial Planning. Form 1040 on Working Desk.

Source: Constantine Johnny / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

