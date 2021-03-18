News
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 7 “Break Ups 2 Snatched Up” [Listen]

The GRAMMYs were full of Black Girl Magic as we continue to celebrate this great Women’s History Month with wins. As always, they’ll dig into the good, the bad and the ugly of all the viral news topics this week– some are shocking. This week, the ladies undress some of the biggest relationship woes from family drama to long engagements and everything in between, with some personal juicy stories from our co-hosts. You won’t want to miss it.

Close