CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 18, 2021: Voting Rights to Former Felons — Coronavirus Update — NY Man Opens Fire

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. VA Governor Restores Voting Rights to Former Felons

What You Need To Know:

As many governors and Republican majority state legislatures are continuing efforts to suppress voting rights, one state executive is seeking to expand those rights of a segment of citizens, ex-felons.

 

2. Man Opens Fire on Police in Domestic Violence Case

What You Need To Know:

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-799-7233. Go to thehotline.org for resources or to chat live with a specialist.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Indianapolis Man Kills Four, Injures One in Fight Over Stimulus Check

What You Need To Know:

Malik Halfacre, a 25-year-old Indianapolis man, is being held in jail on four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery for the killing of three adults and a child.

 

4. Texas Rangers Investigate Death of Black Man In Police Custody Hours After Mental Health Crisis

What You Need To Know:

Texas Rangers are investigating the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III. He died March 14 while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility in McKinney, TX after being arrested and transported to the center by Allen Police Department earlier in the day.

 

5. Coca-Cola Wants Controlling Interest In Kobe Bryant’s BodyArmor Sports Drink

What You Need To Know:

BodyArmor’s CEO, Mike Repole made a promise to the late Kobe Bryant that the brand would be the number one sports drink by 2025, and with Coca-Cola (KO +1.41%) set to acquire the controlling interest of the company, this is a promise realized.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 18, 2021: Voting Rights to Former Felons — Coronavirus Update — NY Man Opens Fire  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close