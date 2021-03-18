LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. VA Governor Restores Voting Rights to Former Felons

What You Need To Know:

As many governors and Republican majority state legislatures are continuing efforts to suppress voting rights, one state executive is seeking to expand those rights of a segment of citizens, ex-felons.

2. Man Opens Fire on Police in Domestic Violence Case

What You Need To Know:

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-799-7233. Go to thehotline.org for resources or to chat live with a specialist.

3. Coronavirus Update: Indianapolis Man Kills Four, Injures One in Fight Over Stimulus Check

What You Need To Know:

Malik Halfacre, a 25-year-old Indianapolis man, is being held in jail on four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery for the killing of three adults and a child.

4. Texas Rangers Investigate Death of Black Man In Police Custody Hours After Mental Health Crisis

What You Need To Know:

Texas Rangers are investigating the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III. He died March 14 while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility in McKinney, TX after being arrested and transported to the center by Allen Police Department earlier in the day.

5. Coca-Cola Wants Controlling Interest In Kobe Bryant’s BodyArmor Sports Drink

What You Need To Know:

BodyArmor’s CEO, Mike Repole made a promise to the late Kobe Bryant that the brand would be the number one sports drink by 2025, and with Coca-Cola (KO +1.41%) set to acquire the controlling interest of the company, this is a promise realized.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 18, 2021: Voting Rights to Former Felons — Coronavirus Update — NY Man Opens Fire was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

