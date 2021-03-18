CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview

"While celebrity is not all bad … it has to be – like everything else in the world – balanced"

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Jay-Z continues to prove he isn’t a businessman but a business, man. The Brooklyn native unpacks his latest movements in a new Q&A.

As spotted on HipHopDX the self-proclaimed God MC is living his best life only a couple months into 2021. In February he announced a 50/50 partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for his Armand de Brignac champagne brand. He then doubled up with another big move by selling a sizeable stake in TIDAL to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post he expressed his thanks to his new partnerships for seeing the true value of both entities.

“I’m very fortunate. Jack Dorsey, who created Twitter, Square and Cash App, and Philippe [Schaus] and the guys who created LVMH – you couldn’t ask for better partners; they’re the top of the top,” he revealed. “[Things] usually align like that when people do really great things. You could get into partnerships and people short-change the business for different reasons. These guys don’t cut corners, they try to get it right. It’s about respect.”

Hov would go on to admit that his success is not driven by his celebrity alone; specifically for his wine. “We ran this brand from the office with eight or nine people, a really small, scrappy group,” Jay-Z explained. “We became very successful and we’ve always looked at LVMH as the pinnacle of what we represent, a group that creates things based on their love of luxury, of getting the details perfectly correct. If I’m going to be in a partnership, especially with a brand that’s so successful, it has to enhance the brand, it can’t hinder it.”

You can read the interview in its entirety here.

 

Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close